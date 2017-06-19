Lorde has sold out all of her New Zealand shows - except for Dunedin - within minutes.

Tickets for her New Zealand tour went on sale at midday today, and her three shows at the Auckland's Powersation promptly sold out, along with her Wellington and Christchurch shows.

At the time of writing, tickets for the singer's Dunedin show are currently still available.

Lorde plays the Powerstation on November 12, 14 and 15. Her tour starts in Dunedin on November 7, followed by Christchurch on the 8th and 9th and a show in Wellington on the 11th.

Lorde's New Zealand dates are part of her Melodrama World Tour, which also includes a slew of Australian, European and North American shows.