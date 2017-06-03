Brandy Norwood collapsed after 'working so incessantly'

Brandy Norwood - known professionally as Brandy - was taken to hospital on Saturday after falling unconscious.

Her management team have now released a statement claiming the star was "exhausted" from "working so incessantly", and is "now at home resting".

READ MORE:

• Injured fan gets to meet Ariana Grande

• Toni Street as you've never seen her before

Posting on the brunette beauty's Twitter account, the statement read: "Brandy has been released from hospital and is now at home resting. She has been travelling extensively as part of an ongoing tour and several personal appearances.

"In recent days she has taken more than 10 long haul flights including internationally. She was in the studio all night last night until it was time for her to leave for the airport to catch a 5:45 am flight. The stress of all the travelling and working so incessantly has exhausted her. She will be relaxing for the next few days."

The message - which was posted in the form of a picture - was simply captioned: "Message from Team Brandy."

Message from Team Brandy. pic.twitter.com/5LDTlF6Yhk — b r n d Y (@4everBrandy) June 2, 2017

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that The Boy Is Mine hitmaker fell unconscious as the plane was preparing to pull out of the gate ready for take off, and passengers and flight attendants "scrambled to help" the star.

According to reports at the time, Delta Airlines - who were operating the flight from LAX to New York's JFK airport - "contacted the LA City Fire Department, and paramedics arrived quickly and removed Brandy from the plane."

The 'Have You Ever' singer regained consciousness whilst she was being treated by paramedics on the jetway, and was taken to Marina Del Rey Hospital in an "unknown condition".

Los Angeles airport police said at the time: "Officers and firefighter-paramedics responded about 7 a.m. to a report of a person who was 'unconscious or almost unconscious' shortly after boarding a Delta Airlines plane."