Bollywood star Salman Khan in Auckland for New Zealand leg of Da-Bang tour

Bollywood stars with millions of fans are in New Zealand this week for Da-Bang, The Tour.

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement, with one Twitter user complaining she can't get the time off work to see her "fav star of all time", Salman Khan.


Khan is an Indian film actor, producer, television personality, singer and philanthropist with more than 34 million fans on Facebook.

He is joined in the show by actress Sonakshi Sinha, choreographer, director and actor Prabhu Deva, model and actress Bipasha Basu, rapper and singer Badshah, anchor, actor and TV host Manish Paul, and model, dancer and actress Daisy Shah.

The group are taking their Da-Bang show around the world, and will be holding it in Auckland on Friday at Spark Arena.

The Bollywood show will be run by a crew of more than 100 people, who will head to Australia afterwards for the next leg of the tour.

