Masterton Intermediate School students perform waiata for Adele

A group of Kiwi kids have paid homage to Adele and welcomed her to New Zealand in a way only New Zealand kids can.

Some 150 students from Masterton Intermediate School's kapa haka group banded together to sing their school waiata Anei for the superstar.

They introduced the song saying: "Kia ora Adele, welcome to New Zealand...we've written a song about our local rivers to your tune Someone Like You.

"This is probably the first time you've ever listened to the song translated in Te Reo Maori. Hope you enjoy."

The kids each gave a hearty pukana before launching into the song with gusto.

Adele is in New Zealand to perform two more shows following Thursday's hugely successful first show at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium.

New Zealand is the last official stop on her world tour before the superstar heads home to London, where she will play a few more shows before finishing up.

