Gwyneth Paltrow's site gives crazy 'advice' yet again

How does one get over a terrible breakup?

It's the age old question that every person wants the answer to and Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle website GOOP is claiming to know the secret - but their theory doesn't come cheap.

Written by 'life adviser' and relationship expert Suzannah Galland, the article details the best way to get over a breakup is to burn your bras and undies.

Galland, who says she "uses her extraordinary intuition to help clients with everything from office politics to difficult dating decisions" believes lingerie "can carry the negative energy and memories of past flames."

And, because of this "negative energy" the only way to truly get over a breakup is to send all your underwear up in smoke.

Galland even outlines the steps you need to take for your lingerie-burning party.

Dubbing it 'THE RITUAL', the steps are as follows:

1.Find a safe place where you can light a fire. (Why not invite a few close friends to join you, too?)

2. Before you start, you might want to write out a few words, or recite a prayer to help release and forgive.

3. Throw your needs-to-go lingerie into the fire one piece at a time.

4. Watch intently as the pieces burn. Know that your past is recycling into the ethers, liberating your future.

While parts of the article do make some sense including a part where a woman admits her lingerie "just sit there to torment" her, it does come from quite a privileged point of view.

Considering a good bra retails at more than $50 these days, it's no surprise not everyone was so taken by her advice.

Thank You Gwynnie.

Sound advice for the majority of single moms, sole breadwinners, struggling to keep all going... https://t.co/33aWcyHxpv — Lynn Shaw (@LynnShawProd) February 3, 2017

This isn't the first time Paltrow's website has raised eyebrows.

Blog posts have previously encouraged women to keep jade eggs in their vagina to aid "hormonal balance and feminine hygiene in general" as well as explaining the terms "conscious uncoupling" and "vaginal steaming."

