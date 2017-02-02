New Zealand's new supergroup includes Laughton Kora, Shelton Woolright and Paul Matthews

Prepare yourselves New Zealand music fans, there's a new music supergroup in town boasting members of Kora, Blindspott and I Am Giant.

Laughton Kora, Shelton Woolright and Paul Matthews have joined forces to create a new collective called Kinetic.

Thye've recently signed to Warner Music and released their new single Invincible, which debuted at number one on the NZ Single Heatseekers chart.





The single was recorded in London and Auckland and mixed and mastered in Melbourne, but it's all about home.

Woolright and Kora explain: "The origins of the song were started on the balcony of Laughton's home on a hot summer day and the lyrics are about the feeling of falling in love over summer and chasing the sun.

"It's supposed to bring you good vibes. You can't beat love under the sun."

The accompanying video was even shot in one of the country's most popular summer holiday destinations; Mount Maunganui.

