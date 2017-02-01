The stars of Lord of the Rings reunite in Instagram video 15 years after first movie

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

It's been 15 years since The Lord of the Rings first premiered in cinemas, and now some of the Fellowship have gotten back together.

Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan reunited this week in a series of Instagram posts.

In a video posted to Bloom's account, the stars were seen using kitchen utensils to re-enact their roles in the series. Bloom uses a fork as an arrow, in tribute to elf prince Legolas, while Mortensen - who brought human warrior Aragorn to life - holds a rolling-pin as a sword.

They have a cave troll. @theoneringnet @electrice @boydbilly @orlandobloom @empiremagazine #squadgoals A photo posted by Dominic Monaghan (@dom_monaghan_) on Jan 30, 2017 at 7:15pm PST

Monaghan, who played the hobbit Merry, posted several photos alongside his cast members. He captioned his snap with Mortensen: "My captain. My king", the final words uttered by Sean Bean's character Boromir.

It is not known why the Fellowship got back together, but Monaghan tagged Empire Magazine, suggesting a feature with the stars is in the works.

Last year, The Lord of the Rings franchise celebrated 15 years since the Fellowship of the Ring was released in cinemas in December 2001.

The six films that make up the series were all filmed in New Zealand, making icons out of both local director Peter Jackson and the lush Kiwi landscape the films showcased.

The cast have done well since their breakout roles in the fantasy series.

My captain. My king. @theoneringnet @empiremagazine A photo posted by Dominic Monaghan (@dom_monaghan_) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:05pm PST

Last week, Mortensen earned his second Oscar nomination for his role in the quirky indie drama, Captain Fantastic.

Wood will next be seen alongside Kiwi Melanie Lynskey in the Netflix dramedy I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore. The movie won a major award this week at the Sundance Film Festival.

Bloom, who is perhaps better known for certain nude photos taken last year, will return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise this year in Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Boyd will be returning to New Zealand next month as part of the Armageddon Expo in Christchurch and Dunedin.

- NZ Herald