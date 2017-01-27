George Michael's body still not released

George Michael's body has still not been released for a funeral a month after his death as the coroner awaits toxicology results.

Senior coroner for Oxfordshire Darren Salter has yet to open an inquest into the pop star's death on Christmas Day, at his rural home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, the Daily Mail reported.

Thames Valley Police has said it is still awaiting the results of toxicology tests on his body organs to ascertain if drug ingestion had played a factor in the singer's death.

Speculation has mounted that the 53-year-old, who had battled addictions to crack cocaine and heroin during his career in the spotlight, may have turned to drugs in his final days.

Detectives said the death was still being treated as 'non-suspicious' although interviews have been carried out in the weeks since.

There have been claims circulating that boyfriend Fadi Fawaz had been spoken to by detectives twice, after a series of contradictory accounts were posted on his Twitter account.

A funeral cannot take place until Michael's body has been released by the coroner, following the opening of the inquest.

It is not known whether it will take place at the parish church beside his riverside house in Goring-on-Thames, or in London, where he also had a home in Highgate.

Continued below.

Related Content Footage shows moment Great White shark swims just metres away from unsuspecting kitesurfer 'Hutjoy' and a busted knee on Shania Twain's Kiwi trail For ski resorts in Western US, too much snow is a good woe

George Michael's body has still not been released for a funeral a month after his death as the coroner awaits toxicology results.

Senior coroner for Oxfordshire Darren Salter has yet to open an inquest into the pop star's death on Christmas Day, at his rural home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

Thames Valley Police has said it is still awaiting the results of toxicology tests on his body organs to ascertain if drug ingestion had played a factor in the singer's death.

Speculation has mounted that the 53-year-old, who had battled addictions to crack cocaine and heroin during his career in the spotlight, may have turned to drugs in his final days.

Detectives said the death was still being treated as "non-suspicious" although interviews have been carried out in the weeks since.

- Daily Mail