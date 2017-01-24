5:00pm Tue 24 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

My Kitchen Rules hosts Manu Feildel and Pete Evans have 'nothing in common'

Could Manu Feildel and Pete Evans' relationship send MKR into crisis? Photo / Supplied
Could Manu Feildel and Pete Evans' relationship send MKR into crisis? Photo / Supplied

It's one of the most hotly anticipated shows of the year, but the stars of My Kitchen Rules are allegedly facing a crisis.

According to Woman's Day, the friction is "so bad" between Manu Feildel, 42, and Pete Evans, 43, they are forced to travel separately.

READ MORE:
Bachelorette confirms she's pregnant
Candy Lane shows off 'toy boy' lover

"In December they travelled to Perth and on to Broome, and on both the inbound and outbound flight they travelled separately," the source allegedly told the magazine.

The pair always put on a good front for the cameras, but they 'have nothing in common'. Photo / Supplied
The pair always put on a good front for the cameras, but they 'have nothing in common'. Photo / Supplied

The magazine claims that even last week they flew an hour apart from each other. The publication also allege the pair have "nothing in common" and say that Pete thinks Manu is an "attention seeker" while Manu thinks Pete is "stranger than strange."

Meanwhile, it was alleged Pete "blacklisted" select journalists from covering the upcoming fifth season of the show, the Daily Mail reports.

My Kitchen Rules judge Pete Evans. Photo / Supplied
My Kitchen Rules judge Pete Evans. Photo / Supplied

Three journalists - two from Bauer Media and one from News Corp - were reportedly cut off from access to the show and it's Australian launch party this coming week.

But over the weekend, a spokesperson for the network told The Sunday Telegraph that the allegations were simply "not true."

"Pete does not make any decisions in regards to who is given access to MKR," Channel Seven told the publication. "That is a decision made by the publicity department. And we would never refuse access to anyone because obviously we are grateful of all publicity," they concluded.

My Kitchen Rules will return to television in New Zealand later this year.

- Daily Mail

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 24 Jan 2017 17:46:14 Processing Time: 39ms