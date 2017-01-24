Razzie Awards: Zoolander takes on Batman v Superman

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Zoolander 2 leads the Golden Raspberry Awards with nine nominations. But Batman v Superman isn't far behind.

The fashion follow-up - which was deemed a "15-years-too-late sequel" by awards bosses - has the dubious honour of being branded one of the year's worst movies, while comic book blockbuster Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is close behind with eight nods.

Both movies are in the running for Worst Picture and Worst Remake, Ripoff or Sequel.

In addition, Zoolander No. 2 star Ben Stiller is up for Worst Actor, Will Ferrell and Owen Wilson are both up for Worst Supporting Actor, and Kristen Wiig is up for Worst Supporting Actress, while Ben and Owen are jointly nominated for Worst Onscreen Combination.

Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill, the stars of Batman v Superman - dubbed a "WTF comic-book battle royale" by Razzie bosses - are also both up for Worst Actor, and also Worst Screen Combo.

The nomination marks a downturn for Ben, as in 2015, he was awarded the Razzie Redeemer prize for going from flop Gigli to Oscar-winning film Argo and critically-acclaimed Gone Girl.

Other films with multiple nominations included Dirty Grandpa with six, Gods of Egypt, Hillary's America and Independence Day: Resurgence, all with five, and Alice Through the Looking Glass with three.

Razzies bosses said there had been so many bad movies released in 2016, they had had to expand the categories this year to include a potential six winners.

Continued below.

Related Content Scarlett Johansson fumes after her mic is cut off mid-speech Everything you might not know about Good Will Hunting, 20 years on Video Trailer: Zoolander 2 - starring Justin Bieber

They said: "The crop of cinematic crap in 2016 was so extensive that this year's 37th annual Razzie Awards is expanding the number of nominees from the usual five to an unprecedented six contenders in each of its nine worst achievement in film categories."

Other notable nominations included Dinesh D'Souza - as himself - for worst actor for documentary Hillary's America and 2014 Worst Actress winner Tyler Perry, who is again nominated for the award thanks to his role in Boo! A Medea Halloween.

The Worst Onscreen Combination nominees also include Johnny Depp and his "Vomituously Vibrant Costume" from Alice Through the Looking Glass, "The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors" from Collateral Beauty - which starred Will Smith, Edward Norton, Keira Knightley, Michael Pena, Naomie Harris, Jacob Latimore, Kate Winslet and Dame Helen Mirren - Tyler and "That Same Old Worn Out Wig" from Boo! A Medea Halloween and "Any Two Egyptian Gods or Mortals" from Gods of Egypt.

Nominees in all categories except for Worst Screen Combination were selected by online votes from 1014 voting Razzie members.

The Worst Screen Combination nominees were chosen by users at Rotten Tomatoes. Winners will be announced at a ceremony on February 25.

Worst Picture

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander 2

Worst Actor

Ben Affleck in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler in Gods of Egypt and London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert De Niro in Dirty Grandpa

Dinesh D'Souza in Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller in Zoolander 2

Worst Actress

Megan Fox in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry in BOO! A Medea Halloween

Julia Roberts in Mother's Day

Becky Turner in Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts in Divergent Series: Allegiant' and 'Shut-In

Shailene Woodley in Divergent Series: Allegiant



Worst Supporting Actress

Julianne Hough in Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson in Mother's Day

Aubrey Plaza in Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour in Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward in Independence Day: Resurgence

Kristen Wiig in Zoolander 2

Worst Supporting Actor

Nicolas Cage in Snowden

Johnny Depp in Alice Through the Looking Glass

Will Ferrell in Zoolander 2

Jesse Eisenberg in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto in Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson in Zoolander 2

Worst Screen Combination

Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Johnny Depp and His Vomitously Vibrant Costume in Alice Through the Looking Glass

The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors in Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry and That Same Old Worn Out Wig in BOO! A Medea Halloween

Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson in Zoolander 2

Any two Egyptian Gods or Mortals in Gods of Egypt

Worst Director

Dinesh D'Souza and Bruce Schooley for Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich for Independence Day: Resurgence

Tyler Perry for BOO! A Medea Halloween

Alex Proyas for Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller for Zoolander 2

Worst Screenplay

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Suicide Squad

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander 2