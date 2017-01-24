Razzie Awards: Zoolander takes on Batman v Superman

Zoolander 2 leads the Golden Raspberry Awards with nine nominations. But Batman v Superman isn't far behind.
The fashion follow-up - which was deemed a "15-years-too-late sequel" by awards bosses - has the dubious honour of being branded one of the year's worst movies, while comic book blockbuster Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is close behind with eight nods.
Both movies are in the running for Worst Picture and Worst Remake, Ripoff or Sequel.
In addition, Zoolander No. 2 star Ben Stiller is up for Worst Actor, Will Ferrell and Owen Wilson are both up for Worst Supporting Actor, and Kristen Wiig is up for Worst Supporting Actress, while Ben and Owen are jointly nominated for Worst Onscreen Combination.
Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill, the stars of Batman v Superman - dubbed a "WTF comic-book battle royale" by Razzie bosses - are also both up for Worst Actor, and also Worst Screen Combo.
The nomination marks a downturn for Ben, as in 2015, he was awarded the Razzie Redeemer prize for going from flop Gigli to Oscar-winning film Argo and critically-acclaimed Gone Girl.
Other films with multiple nominations included Dirty Grandpa with six, Gods of Egypt, Hillary's America and Independence Day: Resurgence, all with five, and Alice Through the Looking Glass with three.
Razzies bosses said there had been so many bad movies released in 2016, they had had to expand the categories this year to include a potential six winners.
They said: "The crop of cinematic crap in 2016 was so extensive that this year's 37th annual Razzie Awards is expanding the number of nominees from the usual five to an unprecedented six contenders in each of its nine worst achievement in film categories."
Other notable nominations included Dinesh D'Souza - as himself - for worst actor for documentary Hillary's America and 2014 Worst Actress winner Tyler Perry, who is again nominated for the award thanks to his role in Boo! A Medea Halloween.
The Worst Onscreen Combination nominees also include Johnny Depp and his "Vomituously Vibrant Costume" from Alice Through the Looking Glass, "The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors" from Collateral Beauty - which starred Will Smith, Edward Norton, Keira Knightley, Michael Pena, Naomie Harris, Jacob Latimore, Kate Winslet and Dame Helen Mirren - Tyler and "That Same Old Worn Out Wig" from Boo! A Medea Halloween and "Any Two Egyptian Gods or Mortals" from Gods of Egypt.
Nominees in all categories except for Worst Screen Combination were selected by online votes from 1014 voting Razzie members.
The Worst Screen Combination nominees were chosen by users at Rotten Tomatoes. Winners will be announced at a ceremony on February 25.
Worst Picture
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander 2
Worst Actor
Ben Affleck in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler in Gods of Egypt and London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert De Niro in Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D'Souza in Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller in Zoolander 2
Worst Actress
Megan Fox in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry in BOO! A Medea Halloween
Julia Roberts in Mother's Day
Becky Turner in Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts in Divergent Series: Allegiant' and 'Shut-In
Shailene Woodley in Divergent Series: Allegiant
Worst Supporting Actress
Julianne Hough in Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson in Mother's Day
Aubrey Plaza in Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour in Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward in Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig in Zoolander 2
Worst Supporting Actor
Nicolas Cage in Snowden
Johnny Depp in Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell in Zoolander 2
Jesse Eisenberg in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto in Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson in Zoolander 2
Worst Screen Combination
Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Johnny Depp and His Vomitously Vibrant Costume in Alice Through the Looking Glass
The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors in Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry and That Same Old Worn Out Wig in BOO! A Medea Halloween
Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson in Zoolander 2
Any two Egyptian Gods or Mortals in Gods of Egypt
Worst Director
Dinesh D'Souza and Bruce Schooley for Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich for Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry for BOO! A Medea Halloween
Alex Proyas for Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller for Zoolander 2
Worst Screenplay
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander 2