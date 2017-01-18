Star's social media activity sparks speculation about her faith

Lindsay Lohan has sparked speculation she may have converted to Islam after she deleted all her images on her Instagram account and changed her bio on the social media site to an Arabic message.

The 30-year-old actress wrote "Alaikum salam" - meaning "and unto you peace" - in her bio field after wiping all the pictures from her account, which is followed by 5.7 million people.

Social media users interpreted the move as a sign that she had converted to Islam.



"I'm so happy that Lindsay Lohan found Islam. May Allah guide her and bless her," one young woman tweeted.

Another commented: "I heard that Lindsay Lohan converted to Islam? If it's true, alhamdulillah. God has shown her the right path to now follow."

And another said she could be a good role model. "If @lindsaylohan can wear Hijab and try being a good Muslim, means our sisters who are not strong enough for Hijab yet can do the same."

Lindsay Lohan deleted all her pictures after converts to Islam with the caption 'Alaikum salam' on her instagram. May Allah bless you ☺ pic.twitter.com/Yk04HjxJo6 — goldilocks (@thepocahontas98) January 13, 2017

The actress, who was photographed wearing a hijab during a visit to Turkey in October to meet Syrian refugees, has not commented since updating her Instgram bio.

The Mean Girls star, who has recently turned her hand to philanthropy and activism, prompted rumours about her faith in 2015 when she was photographed holding a copy of the Koran while doing community service in Brooklyn.

She later said the book was a gift from some friends.

"I'm a very spiritual person and I'm really open to learning," she told The Sun last year.

"America has portrayed holding a Koran in such a different way to what it actually is. We all believe in something and at the end of the day it all ties to a god or a spiritual adviser."

Lohan has been spending time in the Middle East in recent months, especially in Dubai where she saw in the New Year.

Before deleting the content on Instagram, she had posted a poem that she had written about the refugee crisis and Isil.

