Home and Away: Behind the scenes secrets revealed

We got a peek behind the curtains of Home and Away and learnt some of the long-running soap's secrets.

News.com.au was there at Parramatta jail as the cast filmed scenes for the upcoming special All or Nothing which will premiere on Foxtel Play and Foxtel on Demand on Australia Day.

In All or Nothing, the action follows Heath (played by Dan Ewing), Bianca (played by Lisa Gormley) and Kyle (Nic Westaway) who get caught up in the middle of a prison riot.

Here are the on set secrets we learnt on the day:

Discount R. M. Williams

Ray Meagher's character, Alf Stewart, has been wearing R.M. Williams boots on Home and Away for so many years that the famous Australian company is only too happy to repay the favour.

According to one of the stars, R.M. Williams is so grateful for the years of free publicity that they give the wardrobe department massive discounts on the boots so that all characters can have a pair.

What a bunch of flamin' legends.

Safety first

Whenever there's a scene with a gun, the show has to hire a theatrical armourer to supply the weapon.

Without giving anything away, there's a gun fired during a scene in All or Nothing and because the gun was fired on location at the Parramatta jail, the Home and Away locations team had to do a letter drop in the surrounding suburbs to inform people that they might hear a few gunshots during the day.

The police were also informed just in case a number of people started calling 000 to report "shots fired."

Remembering lines

When the Home and Away actors are confident they've got the final version of the script, they begin the process of learning their lines. But how exactly do they do that?

"I record them on my phone in voice memos," revealed Dan Ewing (who plays Heath Braxton).

"I'll record the other person's lines and leave a gap for my lines and then mouth mine silently. Mostly it's on the couch with a glass on wine when I'm watching the footy. It's so much better than having to grab mates or whoever, because that's so annoying. I've only just started doing it but that's the quickest, most efficient way."

Wardrobe

If you ever get a peek inside the Home and Away wardrobe department, you'd be forgiven for thinking you were seeing double ... or even triple.

Hanging on the racks is not just every outfit that appears on the show, but up to four identical versions of each outfit.

The wardrobe department has to have several backups in case a piece of clothing is ruined during a scene.

Script

When the cast are handed their scripts for upcoming episodes, they don't take too much notice of them at first.

As Nic Westaway (who plays Kyle Braxton) revealed, that's because the scripts usually go through A LOT of changes.

"Generally we get the scripts about two weeks out but because the show moves so quickly they do get heavily amended," he said.

"You don't usually even read your scripts until about a week later when it's been revised a few times so you have about a week total to learn your lines.

We try to get a rehearsal in the week before we shoot it too in case we have an issue with any lines. That gives us time to try and adjust it and get it cleared through the writing department."

Confused actors

Filming a show like Home and Away isn't exactly straight forward. In fact, it can be rather confusing according to Nic Westaway.

"We shoot it backwards a lot of the time, not completely backwards but really jumbled up," the actor said.

"For example, there are scenes where the audience will see two people arguing inside and then they go outside onto the beach and the audience probably thinks, 'Oh yeah, they shot that inside and then walked outside with the cameras.' That's not the case.

"We actually would have shot the second half on the argument on the beach one week and a whole week later we would have filmed the first half of the argument inside. We shoot the location first and then the interior. That's very confusing for our brains sometimes."

Healthy food

With so many shirtless scenes on the beach in Summer Bay, the soapie stars can't afford to blow out.

Thankfully the on set caterers make sure there are no temptations available.

When the cast and crew are filming on location, caterers provide healthy dishes such as Moroccan chicken, lamb kofta and plenty of salads.

It's a different story when the indoors scenes are being filmed at the Channel Seven studios in Eveleigh though.

There isn't a caterer providing free food at that location so instead the stars are forced to buy their own food from the cafe.

Home and Away: All or Nothing will premiere exclusively on Foxtel Play and Foxtel on Demand on Thursday January 26 at 8.30pm

