Donald Trump to get advice from Marvel CEO Ike Perlmutter

To many, Donald Trump may seem like something right out of a comic book - and we're not talking about a superhero here.

And though one could argue that Trump is modelling his reign on Doctor Doom, the soon to be President is definitely getting some help from Marvel Comics.

In his first press conference this week as President-elect, Trump included a shout-out to Marvel CEO Ike Perlmutter in the midst of his journalist bashing.

"Ike Perlmutter has been very, very involved. One of the great men of business. We're gonna straighten out the VA for our veterans. I've been promising that for a long time," Trump said.

Fortune Magazine reports that Perlmutter, 74, has signed on for an informal but "significant' advisory position with the Trump administration around veteran's affairs.

A veteran of the Israeli army, Perlmutter is passionate about issues in that area and has donated money to various charities.

Perlmutter caused controversy last year when it was revealed he had donated over $1 million to a Trump-hosted charity event for veteran's, and donated the maximum amount allowed to Trump's campaign.

The reclusive billionaire brought Marvel in the late 90s and took over as CEO in 2005. He sold the company to Disney in 2009 for US$4 billion, and has significant stakes in the company.

This is the only photo of Donald Trump and Marvel's Ike Perlmutter. https://t.co/Vh1XWvE30B — Matthew Belloni (@THRMattBelloni) 11 January 2017

Perlmutter is notorious for rarely going out in public and being exceptionally frugal with budgets. He was photographed in a rare instance when he met Trump at his Florida estate earlier this month.

In 2015, clashes between Perlmutter and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige saw the film studio split from the comics and television side of the company and move under Disney's control, so that Perlmutter no longer has any say over the film's.

- NZ Herald