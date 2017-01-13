Michelle Dockery has shed her Downton Abbey image in a raunchy sex scene

Michelle Dockery got super raunchy in yet another scene from her first US drama Good Behaviour.

Her conman character Letty Dobesh and her hitman Javier (played by Juan Diego Botto) reunited in the series finale, which aired in the States on Thursday night.

The reunion saw the duo engage in an extremely steamy, rough sex scene in which the former Downton Abbey star took a few hundred steps back from the prim and proper character of Lady Mary Crawley, as she's pressed up against a book shelf and choked.

She's forcefully stripped of her clothes and left "in all her dark, twisted, imperfect beauty" - according to an Instagram post by Dockery ahead of the episode.

It's not the first time the series has seen Dockery shed her Downton Abbey image.

Back in November, Dockery made headlines for a raunchy scene with the same character, in which her character tries to seduce the hunky hitman whilst attempting to stop him killing his next target.

A second series of the show has been planned, though network TNT is yet to pick it up.

