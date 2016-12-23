Michael Parkinson and Eamonn Holmes slam 'rude' Meg Ryan comparing encounters

His interview with Meg Ryan is often regarded as one of the most awkward exchanges of all time and it seems Michael Parkinson still hasn't moved on from the incident, the Daily Mail reports.

He discussed the actress on Thursday's episode of This Morning when, asking who the most difficult celebrities to appear on Parkinson were, Eamonn Holmes quipped: 'Who has been abused by Meg Ryan more?'

Eamonn, who has also had a run-in with the actress and previously called her an 'empty vessel', continued: 'She is allergic to being interviewed!'

In agreement, Michael said: 'Absolutely! She shouldn't do them.'

Offering an explanation for the awkward exchange, he continued: 'She was going through a bad time, broke up with her boyfriend, but she...'

Eamonn was quick to interrupt, explaining: 'We should say that they are contractually obliged to do interviews with their film deals.'

But Michael continued to offer an explanation, reasoning: 'She was at the end of a tour and was tired,' before adding: 'I don't know why I'm making excuses for her!'

Ruth Langsford also couldn't understand why Michael was defending Meg, interjecting: 'No, don't she was just rude!' as he uttered: 'You can't behave like that'.

Continued below.

Related Content Celebrating the average entertainment of 2016 This adorable true love story from the set of Love Actually will melt your heart B*Witched band member Keavy Lynch on the band's difficult reunion, and their NZ tour

MailOnline have contacted Meg's representatives for comment.

Michael famously interviewed the You've Got Mail star, 55, on Parkinson in 2003 in an exchange that went down in chat show history.

READ MORE:

• What the stars should be getting for Christmas

• Is this the greatest Christmas jingle of all time?

During the chat, Meg offered several one-word answers and when she acknowledged that she wasn't comfortable with the interview, she suggested that he 'just wrap it up.' After the interview, Meg claimed that the star was a 'nut' and said that she was 'offended' by his 'disapproving father' tone.

Meanwhile, Eamonn is also said to have had a tense exchange with Meg as he claimed that other chat show hosts 'should not bother' speaking to her. Speaking on RTE's 2fm, he recalled: 'I did her before Parky. Nobody believes me.

'Everybody would say: "Aw, but she's Sleepless In Seattle, she's When Harry Met Sally, she's sweetness, she's lovely".

'She's the world's worst example, maybe, of actors who see themselves as empty vessels. When they're given a role they are somebody and they can talk but they're not comfortable or can't talk about themselves.

'She's painfully, painfully aware of herself and really, just honestly, don't ever bother. Don't go there if you're offered.'

- NZ Herald