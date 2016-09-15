2:17pm Thu 15 September
Sam Neill gets mocked by Wilderpeople co-star Julian Dennison

He's one of the most famous actors of his generation, renowned for playing Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic Park.

But not everyone has heard of 69-year-old Sam Neill, as his co-star Julian Dennison playfully yet brutally proved in a hilarious interview aired on The One Show, according to the Daily Mail.

The 13-year-old New Zealander, who stars with Neill in Hunt For The Wilderpeople, said he'd never heard of the Emmy-nominated actor - and even fell asleep watching his most famous film.

Actors Julian Dennison and Sam Neill in a scene from Taika Waititi's film, Hunt for the Wilderpeople.
Actors Julian Dennison and Sam Neill in a scene from Taika Waititi's film, Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

He explained to hosts Matt Baker and Alex Jones: "I was asked if I wanted to get into the film and I said yes.

"And we ended up hearing about the other cast in the film and to be honest I'd never heard of Sam.

"So I did search him up on Google and went on his Wikipedia and I saw that he was in Jurassic Park and I'm like, 'Ah cool'".

Matt Baker chimed in: "Have you seen Jurassic Park?" to which Julian hilariously replied: "I've seen about half of it - fell asleep."

Dennison's comic timing brought fits of laughter from the presenters and the audience.

Talking about when he first saw Sam, Dennison said: "He was looking very serious. I thought he'd hate me."

Neill then reveled that he'd seen all of Dennison's work, saying: "I've seen Paper Planes, I've seen the adverts you've done."

Julian Dennison stars in the Taika Waititi film, Hunt for the Wilderpeople.
Julian Dennison stars in the Taika Waititi film, Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

Dennison was then asked about school - and had more jokes up his sleeve.

"Er, yeah school," he replied hesitantly, attracting laughs from the audience.

"Yeah, they support me and they help me with work.

"I'm going to take the last three years off acting to concentrate with school."

- Daily Mail

