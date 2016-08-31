Miranda Kerr on ex Orlando Bloom's naked paddleboarding snaps: 'What were you thinking?'

Miranda Kerr had one thing to say to Orlando Bloom about his nude paddleboarding session: "What were you thinking?"

The 33-year-old model told KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O that Bloom, who she divorced in 2013, gave her a heads up that the naked photos were going to be released.

"Oh my god, he text me and he was like, 'Um, I'm really embarrassed. Some photos are coming out. Just thought I should let you know'," Kerr said.

"And I was like, 'Hmmmm ... right, what were you thinking? Seriously, what were you thinking?'"

In case you've been living under a rock, the Lord of the Rings actor was snapped in the nude earlier this month as he was swimming and paddleboarding in Italy with his girlfriend, Katy Perry.

At first only the censored photos were released but it only took a few days for the uncensored versions to leak on the internet.

Kerr was on the KIIS FM radio show to promote a new range of Bonds swimwear which will be released on September 5.

The model joked that she'll be sending her ex-husband a few pairs of bathers so that he can cover up on the beach in future.

Continuing on the theme of men and their private parts, Kyle Sandilands asked Kerr if her current boyfriend, Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, wears "budgie smugglers".

"I won't because it's more of a parrot smuggler," Kyle said.

"Is that what Evan's problem is, there's not enough smuggling going on?"

Cue awkward silence ...

"Um ... I'm just going to leave that one," Kerr said.

"Let's just say the board shorts fit him better. There's more space in the board shorts."

