The New Zealand Under-19 side have set records at the Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

The hosts have smashed a phenomenal 436-4 against Kenya in their round robin clash - the second largest total in Under-19 World Cup history.

The star was opener Jakob Bhula, who blasted 180 to set the highest individual score in competition history.

Bhula crushed 10 fours and five sixes in 144 balls at the crease, eclipsing the previous record, held by the West Indies' Donovan Pagon, who made 176 in 2002.

Bhula was aided by fellow promising opener Rachin Ravindra, who made 117 from 101 balls as the pair added a competition record 245 for the first wicket.

When Ravindra fell, the pace remarkably increased, with powerful Aucklander Finn Allen pulverising 90 from 40 balls. He took just 19 balls to reach his fifty and hit eight fours and six sixes as 450 briefly looked on the cards.

However, New Zealand capitulated, losing three wickets in three balls, including two runouts, as they fell from 401-1 to 401-4.

Somehow they recovered from such a significant blow, with their total coming short of only Australia's 480/6 (also against Kenya) in the overall record books.

New Zealand have already beaten West Indies in pool play, and finish their round robin fixtures against South Africa on Saturday.