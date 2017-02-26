Cricket: Destructive Colin Munro shines on domestic return

By Niall Anderson

Colin Munro has returned to domestic cricket in style, with a typically destructive century sending a reminder about his prodigious power in all forms of the game.

The aggressive left-hander was in devastating form, blasting 146 from 109 balls as Auckland reached 385-5 at stumps on the second day of their rain-affected Plunket Shield match against Central Districts.

Munro has a case as one of the biggest test snubs. In the history of New Zealand cricketers, there would be none quite like Munro, a thrilling striker who averages a superb 56.78 in the Plunket Shield for Auckland, yet has only been selected for a solitary test.

His 16 fours and seven sixes today at Colin Maiden Park underlined the value of aggressive strokeplay, especially given the match circumstances, which saw the first day of the four-day clash rained out due to a leak in the covers.

While Munro was busy bringing up 3,000 Plunket Shield runs, Auckland also got calmer contributions from Robbie O'Donnell (71) and Rob Nicol, who spent over four hours at the crease compiling 86.

Auckland have already picked up four first innings bonus points, and now face a decision whether to push on or declare early this morning.

Decisions will be more straight forward further north, where Northern Districts and Otago are locked in a tight battle after two days of their encounter in Whangarei.

ND were bowled out for 278, and initially had Otago under pressure at 104-4. A 138 run partnership for the fifth wicket between Derek De Boorder (89) and Anaru Kitchen (76) put Otago in control, but two wickets apiece to Scott Kuggeleijn and Daryl Mitchell put the contest back on level turns.

Mitchell's two scalps - both caught behind - were hotly contested by the Otago batsmen, with Kitchen and Sam Wells disagreeing with umpire Billy Bowden's decisions. Black Caps test wicketkeeper BJ Watling ended the day with four catches behind the stumps, including a sharp leg-side effort to dismiss opener Michael Rippon.

The final match of the round began today, with Wellington reaching 274-7 on day one after being inserted to bat by Canterbury.

Michael Papps (76) and Hamish Marshall's nice 69 led the way, with Scott Borthwick (47) and Tom Blundell (45) also chipping in.

Wellington looked set at 249-4, but Canterbury claimed some late scalps to keep themselves on level footing.

Matt Henry, recently released from the New Zealand ODI squad, was excellent with the ball for Canterbury, claiming 4-54. ​

