Cricket: Sean Solia and Lockie Ferguson star in Ford Trophy opener

A blockbusting 152 on debut from Sean Solia and six wickets from Lockie Ferguson has led Auckland to a crushing 161-run win over Northern Districts in the opening round of the Ford Trophy.

The 23 year old Solia had shown glimpses of his potential in the four-day and Twenty 20 realms, but shone in his first one-day outing.

He blasted 12 fours and eight sixes in a 127-ball knock, hitting long and straight against a depleted ND attack in a match-winning innings.

After some initial edges against a rapid Scott Kuggeleijn, Solia got into his work against the spinners, and put Auckland in a dominant position when he departed at 232-3 with 12 overs remaining.

It took a stunning effort to dismiss him, with Brett Hampton racing in from the cover boundary to claim a sprawling one-handed catch inches from the ground.

ND did well to bounce back, restricting Auckland to 295 all out when it looked like a score of 350 was on the cards.

It proved no difference however when Ferguson reduced them to 22-5 in a blistering display of fast bowling.

The recent New Zealand debutant was blistering with the new ball, at one stage having figures of 4-5 as he caused havoc.

While Northern's middle order proved slightly more stable, they were still rolled for 134, Ferguson finishing with career-best figures of 6-27.

Big run chases proved easier elsewhere in the country, with Canterbury and Wellington both claiming wins in the final overs.

Canterbury were set 297 to win by Central Districts, who had sizeable contributions from George Worker (90), Jesse Ryder (68) and powerful 19 year old Josh Clarkson, who crushed an unbeaten 70 from 43 balls.

Canterbury's chase was steady and balanced, with five of their top six batsmen reaching 35. Todd Astle was the best of the lot, making 60 from 56 balls, while Peter Fulton struck a quick 53.

Ben Wheeler took 4-51 as CD collected regular wickets, but a run-a-ball unbeaten 42 from Cam Fletcher was supplemented by some late Matt Henry hitting to get home with four balls and two wickets to spare.

Wellington needed a more impressive rearguard in their chase of 303 to beat Otago. Jimmy Neesham, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Bracewell and Christi Viljoen all made half-centuries for a deep Otago batting lineup, and they seemed set for any easy victory when Wellington stumbled to 54-4.

However, a guiding 92 from Luke Woodcock and seven sixes from Matt Taylor (56 from 38) gave them hope, and bowlers Anurag Verma (42) and Jeetan Patel (25 from 12) finished the task with aplomb.

