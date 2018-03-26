The Government has launched the New Zealand Business Performance Panel, a resource designed to increase small and medium sized businesses' productivity.

Small Business Minister Stuart Nash made the announcement this afternoon at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's head office in Wellington.

The New Zealand Business Performance Panel will bring together knowledge and advice from experts locally and overseas online at business.govt.nz.

"Small businesses are diverse, and many of them rely on one person performing many roles. As business owners juggle competing priorities they may not know how or where to tap into the latest expert advice," Nash said.

"[The resource] means Kiwi businesses will have access to advice from some of the world's thought leaders on business performance, tailored to suit a New Zealand business environment."

The first series of resources released by the panel would focus on management and leadership, Nash said.

"Improving managerial skills is recognised by the OECD as the single greatest action businesses can take to raise their own productivity," he said.

This was also found by the Productivity Commission.

The New Zealand Business Performance Panel is made up of Julia Richardson, Anindya Sen, Paul Conway, Donna Purdue, Daniel Hellyer and Pranab Majumder.