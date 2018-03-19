A self-driving Uber car has killed a pedestrian in Arizona in what is believed to be the first death involving an autonomous vehicle.

The crash occurred in the city of Tempe on Monday morning. Local police said the car was in self-driving mode with a safety driver at the wheel when it hit a woman crossing the road. Nobody else was in the vehicle.

Uber said it had suspended tests of its self-driving vehicles in Tempe, San Francisco, Pittsburgh and Toronto, the four North American cities where it is testing the technology.

Its chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi tweeted: "We're thinking of the victim's family as we work with local law enforcement to understand what happened."

Advertisement

This article originally appeared on the Daily Telegraph.