Australian online retailer Catch Group, the company that bought Pumpkin Patch last year, is making its e-commerce offering local.

Catch Group, which touts itself as one of the largest e-commerce sites in Australia, is today launching a New Zealand website.

Chief executive Nati Harpaz said the company jumped at the opportunity to build on its New Zealand presence.

"Expanding into New Zealand was a logical extension. We already have a good customer base through our online store on Trade Me, and now we look forward to offering New Zealand customers a richer shopping experience," Harpaz said.

Catch Group was founded in 2006 by brothers Gabby and Hezi Leibovich and says it sells an item every 2.8 seconds, shipping more than 10,000 orders per day through its e-commerce channel.

The company's expansion into New Zealand follows its recent move into telecommunications with Catch Connect, a partnership with Optus, and the revival of New Zealand childrenswear brand Pumpkin Patch with its online store.

It is understood Catch Group bought Pumpkin Patch and its intellectual property, including its customer database, product designs and trademarks, for about A$2 million ($2.17m) from receivers.

"We will continue to explore growth opportunities that allows us to offer our customers more choice and value. Whether this is through launching new online stores, expanding into new markets or strategic partnerships," Harpaz said.

Catch Group's New Zealand website catchoftheday.co.nz will offer 30,000 products, including clothing, makeup, homeware, sporting goods and toys.