A McDonald's in California has flipped its golden arches upside down ahead of International Women's Day on Thursday.

Patricia Williams, the franchisee of a Lynwood, California, McDonald's, flipped her restaurant's sign in order to honor women everywhere.

But her restaurant is not the only golden arch that the public will see turned from an 'M' to a 'W', the Daily Mail reports.

McDonald's will actually turn its logo upside down on all its digital channels, such as Twitter and Instagram, on Thursday.

The company told Business Insider that 100 restaurants will also have special 'packaging, crew shirts and hats, and bag stuffers' to celebrate the day.

McDonald's global chief diversity officer, Wendy Lewis, told the news site that the upside-down arches are 'in celebration of women everywhere'

"For the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches for International Women's Day in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants," Lewis said in a statement.

Lewis said that "women play invaluable roles at all levels" within the company.

"And together with our independent franchise owners, we're committed to their success," she concluded.

Some Twitter users thought the gesture was "cool". But several others mocked the company for flipping the signs.

"In a historic move, #McDonalds is leading a movement of employer actions to further women's equality in the workforce. #EqualPay, m/p/aternity leave, childcare opportunities....#JK they flipped a sign and want applause. #feminism #InternationalWomensDay," one user tweeted.