It's been an expensive week for the world's richest people.

Mark Zuckerberg is nursing the biggest fall after losing US$3.2 billion ($4.1b) as large cap stocks disappointed for a fourth straight day.

Losses for the Facebook chief executive officer topped those of Spain's Amancio Ortega and Mexico's Carlos Slim, who were both down US$2.4b as of 1 p.m. in New York. The fortunes of Alphabet Inc.'s Larry Page and Sergey Brin each dwindled more than US$2b on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index since markets opened on Monday.

The world's 500 richest people have lost a combined US$107b this week, more than the entire market capitalization of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. or Lockheed Martin Corp. The wealth of U.S. billionaires fell the most, declining a combined US$34b. Chinese tycoons saw US$16b erased.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has slid about 3.5 per cent this week as President Donald Trump invited a trade war and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell fueled speculation the central bank plans to quicken the pace of monetary tightening.

This week's financial lossis not the first Zuckerberg has suffered in 2018.

In January, Zuckerberg saw his fortune fall US$2.9b after a post announcing changes to Facebook's centerpiece news feed.

As a result, Facebook shares tumbled 3.9 per cent in New York, cutting Zuckerberg's wealth at the time to US$74.4b on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.