Scentre Group has just revealed $790 million plans for Westfield Newmarket and confirmed the long-expected arrival of Australian department store David Jones in Auckland.
Greg Miles, Scentre's chief operating officer and David Thomas, David Jones chief executive, jointly announced the plans this morning, bringing 230 new speciality stores, cinemas, restaurants and dining areas to the country's wealthiest urban area.
"Scentre Group today announced the commencement of its $790m redevelopment of Westfield Newmarket, creating a world-class retail and lifestyle destination in the heart of Auckland," the joint statement said, clarifying that Scentre's share was $400m. It owns the mall in a joint venture with Singapore's GIC.