We're well into the 21st century now meaning finding employment and understanding exactly what job posters are looking for is harder than ever.

Employers looking to jazz up their ads or even freelancers trying to stand out from the crowd is making the job market a confusing place to be.

Considering January is the most popular time for Australians to start looking for jobs, there's no better time to understand exactly what employers are on about.

One place especially notorious for using hard-to-understand jargon is the tech world.

Christian Heilmann, a developer evangelist (or advocate), is a tech expert trying to break down that exact reputation.

Currently working as the program manager for Open Tech Outreach at Microsoft, Heilmann said working in tech was a "taxing job" few people were interested in "understanding".

"A [developer evangelist] job is a communicator role between the technical experts of a company, the outside world, but also different departments of a company. Working in tech is a taxing job although it doesn't look that way," he told news.com.au.

"A lot of people have demands but are not interested in understanding what you do — they just want the work done. The job of the developer evangelist is to bridge that gap. By creating learning materials, presentations and help with communication in between departments. Developers are excellent at solving technical problems and building great software. But many have neither the time nor the drive to communicate their efforts well to others. This is what we do."

Heilmann said despite the tech world's reputation, those working in the developer relations world won't last long if they don't make it more digestible for the general public.

"If you do a classic sales pitch in the form of: 'You don't need to understand this, our product magically fixes all your problems,' you're dead as a developer relations person. You need to have the technical knowledge and properly understand how the product works, not simply sell it," he said.

If you needed any indication developer evangelism jobs are as new as they come -

Heilmann didn't even work as a developer evangelist until he suggested it himself.

"I was in a lead developer role in a company when I transitioned. I didn't see any more ways to get promoted on a technical level without moving into management. So I proposed the role of developer evangelist to help the company to improve our internal and external communication. I was lucky to find a sympathetic ear as this is a big issue for a lot of companies," he said.

But the "hot topic" of data evangelism isn't the only 21st century name leaving jobseekers scratching their heads — there are plenty of other peculiar phrases you're going to have to understand.

Director of first impressions: Five years ago, if you were working a job where you answered phones and helped a company organise their schedules and appointments, you'd feel pretty safe writing receptionist on your resume.

But companies looking to jazz up how the world refers to their front of house staff are dropping that boring title and adopting terms like "director of first impressions" instead.

On-demand executive: If you're highly qualified in the business world but not looking for a full-time job, there's a term for you as well.

Workers with C-suite experience, meaning people who have worked as a "chief" something, and that have enough credentials to fill in for a chief executive are now best-known as "on-demand executives".

Speaking to Fortune, public relations worker Gina Ray said on-demand executives "love the challenge of under one-year engagements to fill a gap in management skills, turn a company around or take the company to the next level of growth, while preparing the internal team for transition on a part-time basis".

Walker/talker: This one is pretty self-explanatory, all about technology and almost completely robot proof.

As the life expectancy of our global population keeps rising, all those old people living well into their 80s and 90s are going to need someone to walk with and speak to — hence the term walker/talker.

Fitness commitment counsellor: Being a fitness commitment counsellor is the futuristic version of a personal trainer with a whole lot of technology involved.

Considering the rise of FitBits and Apple Watches to monitor every little bit of exercise, a fitness commitment counsellor works as the person watching your fit technology and attempting to keep you on track.

Should you give yourself a 'stand out' job title?

Sometimes there's merit in giving yourself a unique job title but more often than not, it's easier to go the simple route.

Calling yourself an "accounting wizard", "sales ninja" or "brand defender" might sound like a good idea in theory but according to recruiting experts, your fancy job title could make you invisible.

In an article written by Henry Goldbeck, president of Canadian recruitment company Industrial Sales Headhunter, most employers use candidate databases to first search for resumes.

"When searching resumes in a candidate database or profiles on LinkedIn, no recruiters or potential employers — or only a quirky few — are searching for unusual job titles like ninjas and badasses," Goldbeck wrote on LinkedIn.

"Nobody reads resumes — we search our database using keywords and if your resume turns up, then we scan it — so no one's impressed by cool stuff like witty job titles. We're looking for skills and quantifiable results," he added.

Goldbeck said the most important thing people can include in their resumes is keywords — so that when potential employers are searching they'll easily pop up.

Regardless of whether or not you're worried about throwing "ninja" into your job description, you should probably be more worried about exactly what employers are on about when they say they're looking for technical preachers or fitness commitment counsellors.