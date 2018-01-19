As Kim Dotcom gets ready for his wedding today, the entrepreneur's lawyers are apparently serving "a multi-billion dollar damages claim" against the New Zealand Government.

On the sixth anniversary of the raid on the Coatesville mansion where he lived, Dotcom took to Twitter to castigate the Government.

"Today, 6 years ago, the NZ Govt enabled the unlawful destruction of Megaupload and seizure of my global assets. I was arrested for the alleged online piracy of my users. Not even a crime in NZ. My lawyers have served a multi-billion dollar damages claim against the Govt today," he tweeted.

Dotcom, however, says by getting married on the anniversary of the raid, he is turning January 20 into a "day of joy".

Dotcom's and fiancee Elizabeth Donnelly's wedding was originally planned for November but he has marked most anniversaries of the raid with a special event.

On its first anniversary, he launched the Mega business, for instance.

In the 2012 raid Dotcom and three others were arrested in New Zealand on behalf of the FBI, which was carrying out a worldwide operation targeting his file-sharing business Megaupload, at the time consuming 4 per cent of the globe's internet traffic.

I have a habit of turning bad anniversaries into good anniversaries by doing beautiful things that outshine bad events. January 20 will always be a special day in my life. I turned it into a day of joy. Flood the darkness with light. #Destiny — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) January 19, 2018

Even though Dotcom was facing claims of criminal copyright violation - later found to not be a crime here - the police used the anti-terrorist Special Tactics Group in a helicopter assault on the Coatesville mansion.

He and others arrested face decades in jail if successfully extradited to the United States and convicted on copyright, money laundering and other charges.

Dotcom has always denied any illegality.

At this minute, 6 years ago, two helicopters packed with anti-terror troops armed with Bushmaster rifles landed in front of my house to enforce an arrest warrant based on a non-criminal claim of secondary online copyright infringement and I’m getting married today 😎 #Anniversary — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) January 19, 2018

Kim Dotcom's American-based lawyer Ira Rothken would not comment on his client's tweet or confirm the damages claim had been served.

"We're not going to comment right now on that Tweet. We're not going to comment one way or the other. Today's Kim's wedding day and we want to give him peace during this time."

Despite Dotcom himself making the news public, Rothken said he preferred not to elaborate.

"I don't think it's appropriate to comment at this time. It's a weekend in New Zealand and we certainly want to comment at the appropriate time, if and when any such documents can be made public."

Rothken would not say where Dotcom was getting married today other than to confirm it was somewhere in New Zealand.

"Out of a very stressful and turbulent time for him, with all that's going on in the legal front in New Zealand, we want to have extra caution in giving him and his new wife their privacy on this very important day."