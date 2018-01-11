If you like your water "infused with sound and light" and treated with "vibrational electromagnetic frequency therapy", you're in luck.

Because Australian spring water company Frequency H20 sells just that.

The company, which was founded by former Queenslander Sturt Hinton in 2015, sells bottles of "love, lunar and rainbow frequency infused water" through more than 500 stores across the country for A$3.35 a litre.

The water is sourced from an aquifer in a top-secret North Queensland location, and comes in a choice of three "vibes" — Love, Lunar and Rainbow.

And while the product might raise some eyebrows, its 15.6k Instagram followers and legion of celebrity fans — including Katy Perry, The Veronicas and Ruby Rose — are well and truly on board.

So how does it work?

"In layman's terms I take about 10,000 litres of this amazing water and place it into a large tank that has submerged technology using vibration to transmute sound through water and light projection technology," Hinton explained.

"The art form of vibration on matter is called Cymatics. Here I immerse the sound and light in this world-class water to create each beverage."

The "Love" version, for example, is infused with sound at 528Hz, which is known as the solfeggio frequency of love, while "Lunar" is infused with sound at 210.42Hz, which is known as the synodic moon frequency.

But Hinton said the success of Frequency H20 came down to "texture and clarity of taste", offering a drink that was "full and light on the palette" which he hopes will become "the soda pop of the 21st century".

Hinton said its popularity made sense given the growing wellness and health movement.

The Veronicas - aka Lisa and Jessica Origliasso - are fans. Photo / Supplied

"People are starting to question what they put in their bodies to reclaim their health," he said.

"We want to live longer, healthier lives."

The product is doing so well it will even be rolled out to US health food stores later this year, but the journey hasn't always been a smooth one for Hinton, who battled years of deliberating depression before launching Frequency H20.

"I came up with the concept of drinking love or sipping on rainbows, which I thought was a magic idea, but I spent all my money on research and innovation," he said.

"I was homeless — I let go of my townhouse in Queensland and sold my car and could only afford to make two boxes.

"I had $280 left in the bank which I spent on a plane ticket to Sydney. I slept on the floor for six months and jumped on buses and trains to go door-to-door to health food stores in the city."

Since then, Frequency H20 has twice been voted Australia's best-tasting water and was ranked the sixth-best water source on Earth at the Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting competition, which Mr Hinton described as "the Oscars of water".

"I feel so grateful to have had the courage to follow my dream and passion. A lot of people said it was a silly idea but I knew that once I got it out there a lot of people would love the idea," Hinton said.

The company's website claims Frequency H2O is "alive with the pulsations of the universe" and "harnesses the incredible natural alchemy of energised molecules in order to promote health, balance and harmony".