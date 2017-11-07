A price war has broken out for Air New Zealand flights to London, with one travel agency offering return tickets for $1399.

This follows House of Travel yesterday selling what it said was the best Air New Zealand return airfare to London at $1649 for an economy class ticket.

Rival agency Helloworld today has released return economy fares to London or Manchester on Air New Zealand for $1399

Helloworld is also offering return fares to European cities such as Amsterdam, Rome, Paris, Frankfurt and Barcelona for the same price.

That price is for travel between 7 May and 12 June.

If passengers go via Los Angeles, they will fly Air New Zealand the entire way. If they travel via Shanghai or Hong Kong, they will change aircraft to one of Air New Zealand's partners for the second leg.