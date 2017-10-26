By Natasha Burling of Newstalk ZB

As $1 billion of extra funding goes to the regions, a drive is on to get people off the dole.

Minister for Regional Economic Development Shane Jones says he's been encouraged to look at a work-for-the-dole scheme.

Jones argues it is not just about economic GDP in the regions and that people who aren't working will have every opportunity to do so.

The Government is also promising 100 million trees will be planted a year. "As we plant indigenous trees I'm going to get my indigenous nephews off their nono and they're going to go to work," he told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking Breakfast on Friday.

Jones said many provincial leaders have contacted him about the funding, but that he's been given a stern warning from his Cabinet colleagues.

"It must meet a high threshold, the criteria will be signed off by Cabinet. I'm keen as mustard for the provinces to be the beneficiaries but Cabinet will have to approve all the projects.

Jones says for example, Crown equity could be put into a wharf at Opotoki, which would unleash local economic potential.