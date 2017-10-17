Two aviation officers have been fired by the Chicago Department of Aviation after a man was dragged from a United Airlines flight in April.

David Dao refused to give up his seat for United crew members, and widely reported footage showed him being dragged from a plane at O'Hare International Airport.

The Chicago Tribune reported the Chicago Department of Aviation fired the two officers involved today.

Dao suffered a concussion, a broken nose and lost two teeth in the scuffle.

An investigation by Chicago's Office of Inspector General found three aviation security officers and one aviation security sergeant "mishandled" the situation, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Employees gave misleading statements and "deliberately removed material facts from their reports," the report found.

The department fired the officer who "improperly escalated the incident" and the sergeant who removed facts from an employee report, the inspector general's office said. The other officers were suspended.

United changed company policy after the negative publicity, saying it would reduce overbooking on flights and not bump passengers who had already boarded. A $10,000 compensation payment was also introduced to entice people to volunteer to leave the plane.