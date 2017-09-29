A Queensland lawyer has outsmarted a scammer claiming to be from the Australian Taxation Office with minimal effort, forcing him into a flustered and foul-mouthed rant.

A recording of the call between Australian Caboolture lawyer James Torcetti and the scammer, obtained by the ABC, shows how the short conversation played out.

Torcetti said he received the scam calls often and usually phoned back.

"Even the slightest bit of pressure about the law and he folded," he said.

Advertisement

The recording shows the scammer saying his name is Alexander Lee from the ATO and he needs to speak to Torcetti because a "legal lawsuit and a warrant" has been issued against him.

He asks for the name of his lawyer who will represent him, while Torcetti innocently asks what charges have been made against him.

The scammer calls his bluff, saying between 2014 and 2016 he has not lodged his taxes properly, implying he is now in big trouble.

But Torcetti can't help himself and even the simplest line of questioning causes the scammer to buckle into a foul-mouthed rant.

"What are the legal charges? What act is it under? What section? What are the facts?" he asks. "Where's my summons?"

"Listen to me motherf***er," the scammer quickly starts up.

"Listen to me mother f***er ... what I'm going to do is ..."

"The ATO now calls people mother f***ers?," Torcetti asks incredulously while fighting back laughter.

"You are a mother f***er," the scammer says before hanging up.

The ATO advises people not to interact with scammers.

Hang up and contact the ATO directly if you feel you have shared sensitive information with the wrong person.