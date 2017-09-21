Coca-Cola has confirmed plans to shrink the size of its cans - but says the price will also be coming down accordingly.

The can size has been reduced by 7 per cent, from 355ml to 330ml.

Coca-Cola Oceania spokesman Keith Mason said the move was made following research showing people preferred a smaller size.

Research and consumption trends showed that 330ml was a more convenient and enjoyable amount for individual consumption while at home, Mason said.



"We have a diverse range of size options for different occasions, such as when you're out and about, or at home.

Advertisement

"We know from consumer research and consumption trends that the new 330ml can is a more enjoyable amount for personal consumption when at home compared to the existing 355ml can," Mason said.



The 355ml multi-pack can size will no longer be available and will be phased out as existing stock sells.

"This move is the result of ongoing work to incrementally review our packaging as part of our commitment to help people manage their intake of sugar and consume the right amount for them."

Mason's comments followed a refusal to comment by Coca-Cola Amatil (CCA) spokesman Neil Waka yesterday.

CCA is the bottling partner for Coca-Cola in New Zealand and a separately listed company.

Waka said yesterday he would not be commenting because CCA didn't have to.

Today another CCA spokesman, Steve Inch, said it had lowered its recommended on-shelf price for the 330ml multi pack cans.

"We don't set the retail pricing therefore you might see some variation from store to store," he said.

CCA couldn't say specifically how much it had recommended the price drop by due to commercial sensitivity.

The new size cans were on sale in multi-packs at New World and Countdown, and both supermarkets were selling the old size cans at a discount online.

A Countdown spokesman said it did not influence can size and the supermarket was "currently in discussions to ensure we have the best prices we can for customers".

Foodstuffs, which owns New World and Pak N Save, has been approached for comment