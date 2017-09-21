Air New Zealand believes it won't have to cancel any flights because of fuel issues tomorrow and says its planes should run according to schedule.

Thousands of passengers were disrupted this week after a pipeline carrying jet fuel from Refining NZ's Marsden Pt ruptured.

But the national carrier says its domestic network has "operated largely as normal for the past two days".

"Air New Zealand is expecting to operate its regular schedule tomorrow with no fuel related cancellations," it said.



"The airline is continuing to implement a range of measures to reduce fuel uplift in Auckland including some long haul international services making refueling stops at either Australian or Pacific Island airports."