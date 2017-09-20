The New Zealand dollar jumped half a cent when the latest poll showed the National Party leapfrogging its nearest rival ahead of Saturday's general election.

The kiwi reached as high as 73.72 US cents and was trading at 73.63 as at 6:05pm from 73.12 US cents immediately before the poll. It was at 72.78 cents late yesterday.

The trade-weighted index rose to 76.63 as at 6:05pm from 75.97 yesterday.

The 1News Colmar Brunton showed the National Party rose six points to 46 per cent compared to last week's poll while Labour fell seven points to 37 per cent.

Any further gains in the dollar may be capped as investors await the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee meeting.

"Out of New Zealand events today it would appear the Colmar Brunton poll has the most market focus," said Westpac Bank strategist Imre Speizer before the poll was released. The final leaders' debate tonight will also garner interest. There was no financial market reaction to news that the second-quarter current account deficit was narrower than economists were expecting.