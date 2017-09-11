A Reddit user claiming to be a former McDonald's worker has revealed what he says is an old company trick to give customers fewer fries.

A thread on the website entitled "What did your job ask you to hide from customers?" revealed a potential fast-food secret when one user wrote: ""I worked at McDonald's and they taught me how to pinch the fry carton just right while putting the fries into them so that it looked full, but actually wasn't."

The anonymous Reddit user went on to explain how one customer noticed the trick one day.

Photo / Getty Images Photo / Getty Images

"He shook the fries out into his bag and poured them back into the fry carton himself and it only filled up halfway, so I had to give him more fries.

"I was impressed and embarrassed. It's been seven years and I can still see his face."

Other Reddit users claimed to be aware of the trick, and that it was common practice.

But McDonald's has refuted the claims and says there are "no secret tricks".

"We believe these claims to be fictional, there are no 'secret tricks' and we have strict operational procedures in place to ensure that fry portions are not under-filled," a spokesperson said.

"Without a verified source we are unable to investigate this further."