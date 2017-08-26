As the battle of the airfares continues, House of Travel is offering a record low for Kiwis wanting to jet out to Europe via Emirates.

The travel company has today released a new deal offering travellers return economy airfares to five European destinations next year for as low as $1499.

Previously those looking at booking to fly to Europe via Emirates on economy class next year would have had to fork out between $1600-$1700.

The destinations are in Germany, France, Italy, Belgium and Norway.

Advertisement

"With the price of travel dropping and by offering the best fare price to Europe ever released by Emirates this is definitely one not to miss," House of Travel's commercial director Brent Thomas said.

"A substantial influx of new carriers, routes and increased capacity ex-New Zealand, is fuelling competition and increasing affordability and accessibility."

Thomas said the number of New Zealanders travelling to Europe year-or-year was showing increasing growth.

One of the factors was a growing number of flight specials as competition - and destinations offered by airlines - increased.

Last year scores of Kiwis were tempted by an Air China offer of return flights to London for just $1349. That was almost half the fare offered by many airlines for the same route in 2012.

Earlier this year, STA travel offered limited return seats to London for as low as $979.

"We have noticed a steady incline in bookings to Europe over the past few years and early bird deals really do provide the best prices, as well as available dates for customers to start planning a holiday well in advance which adds up to creating a natural spike in interest," Thomas said.

The Emirates deal for next year's flights is valid for travel between January 16-March 28 and April 16-June 13.

The sale ends on September 27, or until available tickets sell out.