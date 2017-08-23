Auckland Councillors have overwhelmingly voted against trading on Easter Sunday.

Strong words were made to keep the ban on trading, and councillors voted 20 to 1 to keep the ban.

Mayor Phil Goff was applauded for his support of keeping the status quo.

"Make no mistake, if it's Easter Sunday now that becomes commercialised, the next step will be Good Friday, because the same arguments apply. Maybe Christmas Day and even conceivably Anzac Day," he said.

The vote comes after two recent surveys showed many within the city were divided about the idea of more retailers being allowed to open their doors on the Christian holiday.

Orakei councillor Desley Simpson was the lone voice in favour of trading.

Goff said the fact the council had to make the decision was a "hospital pass" from an indecisive Government.

Simpson said: "I'm saying lets develop a policy that allows opportunity and fairness, that allows the visitors whom we work so hard to attract to benefit and contribute to our economy."