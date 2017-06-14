More than $1.65 million has been spent so far on a Financial Markets Authority case that was aborted after a nine-month trial.

Paul Bublitz, Bruce McKay, Richard Blackwood and Lance Morrison went on trial in the Auckland High Court last August for what was originally meant to be a 12-week case.

McKay and Blackwood served as directors of Viaduct Capital while Morrison and Bublitz were on Mutual Finance's board.

The firms went into receivership in 2010, owing investors $17m.

Bublitz, according to prosecutors when the trial began last August, allegedly used the two finance companies to support his property investments.

The other defendants in the case were accused of helping him. All four denied the allegations against them.

The trial, before Justice Mark Woolford without a jury, stretched on much longer than expected and the number of charges was whittled down to try contain it.



However, the four directors successfully applied to abort the trial last month after it was revealed that thousands of documents had been provided to the defence late.

Justice Woodford, when granting their application, said there was a "real possibility of

unfairness to the defendants if the trial was to proceed".

The FMA has since confirmed it will push for a retrial of Bublitz, McKay and Blackwood.

The market watchdog, however, is taking no further action against Morrison.

The FMA, under the Official Information Act, has released a breakdown of costs in the case so far.

Since mid-2011 when the FMA's probe began, more than $1.65m of taxpayers' money has been spent on the case.

That includes more than $560,000 paid to Meredith Connell, whose lawyers are prosecuting it.

It also includes more than $883,000 paid to professional services firm Deloitte which was involved in the Viaduct and Mutual investigation.

A further $209,000 has so far been spent on "litigation software support services, other IT support service and administrative costs", the FMA said.