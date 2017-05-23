Watch: What the rocket launch will look like

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Rocket Lab has just released a video of what a successful launch would look like.

As the countdown clock is running today, the company has released a simulation of the Electron rocket blasting off from Mahia and showing its stages separating before dispatching a cargo in space.

A successful launch will see the rocket climb slowly from the launch pad before accelerating as it burns fuel and loses weight. The rocket hits 27,000kph to reach orbit.

At 2m 30s after lift-off engines powering stage 1 cut off and the vacuum Rutherford engine on stage 2 ignites.

After 3m 07s the fairing or protective casing around the payload separates and at 7m 24s stage 2 engine cuts off as Electron reaches final orbit more than 300km above the earth's surface.

At 7m 31s the payload (which will not be in today's planned test flight) will separate from the launch vehicle.

Rocket Lab is not live streaming any launch but will release actual footage in the event of a successful operation.

Local agencies have also been called in to help with Rocket Lab's testing window - with "an emergency services command centre" at the Mahia waterfront.

Police, fire, and St John emergency services have set up shop in the Mahia boating and fishing club. It's understood representatives from Wairoa District, and Hawke's Bay regional Council are also on site.

The agencies will be stationed in Mahia for the duration of the testing window - with their duties ranging from assisting with patrol boats to communicating with local residents.

Hawke's Bay Today was told no one on site could comment, as all communications' were to go through Rocket Lab.

- NZ Herald