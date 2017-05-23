Alex Swney, the disgraced former head of Heart of the City, released from prison by Parole Board

By Carolyne Meng-Yee

Alex Swney, the disgraced former chief executive of Auckland's Heart of the City business organisation, has been freed from prison after his first appearance before the Parole Board.

Swney was jailed for five years and seven months in June 2015, after he was convicted of tax evasion and "sophisticated" offending involving more than $4 million over a decade.

He became eligible for parole on May 5, almost four years before his statutory release date of January 25, 2021.

The board announced its decision this morning.

Reasons included Swney's "excellent conduct in prison" and the fact he had, through his own initiative, "engaged with a psychologist for treatment". Swney had 12 sessions with his psychologist which had given him an insight into his offending, the board said.

Swney's lawyer, whose name was withheld by the board, told the hearing that if his client was released, he would have the strong support of his family and a job offer.

While in prison he had helped others as a literacy mentor and run a yoga programme. Since 2015 he had been living in self-care residences.

The psychologist's report to the Parole Board said Swney's responses indicated a person with a somewhat inflated ego and sense of entitlement. He initially struggled to accept the results of the tests but the psychologist had reported that Swney began to develop an understanding of what brought him to offend.

There were issues around his "personality structure" that could also lead to risks.

"We note that upon release Mr Swney, is committed to continue working with his psychologist," the board said.

Swney told the board hearing he had no desire to live the life he had before his downfall.

"He told us he was concerned to provide for his family notwithstanding his present bankruptcy," the decision noted. "He accepted he would be living a downgraded lifestyle."

However, the board said that during the hearing, Swney did not seem able to bring himself to acknowledge that his sense of entitlement played a big part in his offending through his feeling that he was not rewarded appropriately for the services that he gave to the organisation.

"When he was not offered more remuneration, he resorted to illicit means to create greater financial reward for himself. Mr Swney seemed to us to still be coming to terms with his fundamental dishonesty."

The married father-of-two, pleaded guilty to charges laid by the Inland Revenue and Serious Fraud Office for offending that Judge Grant Fraser said involved "a gross breach of trust".

Among the offences were 229 false invoices used to obtain $2,527,005 from the Heart of the City organisation between February 2004 and October 2014. He also pleaded guilty to not paying taxes of $1,757,147.

The Herald revealed earlier this year that Swney was working with fellow inmates via one of the New Zealand Howard League for Penal Reform's peer-to-peer literacy programmes.

Howard League chief executive Mike Williams attended the hearing but didn't have to provide a character reference for the former high-flyer.

Speaking after the hearing, Williams said: "Alex told me after he'd been convicted but not sentenced, 'I am used to the idea of going to jail and I want to make use of my time there, what can I do?'

"Generally white-collar offenders teach other inmates how to read and write on a one-on-one basis. Alex received a certificate from Judith Collins last November for teaching two prisoners. I hope the parole board notice that."

- NZ Herald