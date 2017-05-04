All NZME radio stations gain listeners

All of NZME's radio stations - which include NewstalkZB, ZM, The Hits and Coast - gained listeners in the latest radio survey.

The survey, conducted by market research firm GfK between February and April, found that NZME and its partners added 150,000 new listeners, says NZME's chief commercial officer Laura Maxwell.

NZME and its partners increased their overall market share by 1.9 per cent, said NZME chief commercial officer Laura Maxwell. Rival Mediaworks' market share went backwards by 1.7 per cent, she said.

Coast gained 47,500 listeners - more than any station in New Zealand while ZM added 41,000 listeners.

"It's extremely rare in the radio industry to grow your listeners across every single station. It's a real pat on the back to our people, who deliver great content which is hugely relevant and resonating with our listeners. We couldn't be prouder; our strategy is on the money," said Maxwell.

Newstalk ZB gained 36,300 listeners to hit 495,300 overall. It retained its spot as the most listened to radio station and Mike Hosking Breakfast hauled in the biggest share of listeners and the highest number of listeners in New Zealand.

"Newstalk ZB never sleeps, it is constantly evolving and pushing itself to be the best it can," NZME managing editor Shayne Currie said.

Radio Sport also grew - for the third consecutive survey - and now has 184,900 listeners.

NZME is the publisher of nzherald.co.nz and the New Zealand Herald.

- NZ Herald