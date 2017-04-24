Revealed: Auckland area's top 45 new buildings

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

A Glen Innes community centre, the ''Big Pinkie'' office block, the new $35 million waterfront theatre and stylish new houses tonight won top architectural awards.

Lynda Simmons, convener of the jury which judged the New Zealand Institute of Architects' Auckland area awards, said 45 buildings won.

That was 13 more than last year, she said and altogether, 64 projects made the shortlist.

"It was encouraging to see successful public and educational buildings that show how good architecture can be a type of social glue, strengthening existing communities," she said.

"This year's award winners show how architects are providing sophisticated solutions to often complex problems," she said, naming the Britomart area as a zone which had kick-started the revitalisation of downtown Auckland and the Wynyard Quarter as undergoing a great transformation.

The building boom which has gripped Auckland lately was reflected in the awards, announced at the new ASB Waterfront Theatre, which itself scooped awards for the local Moller Architects and Australia's BVN.

The Glen Innes' community centre Te Oro by Archimedia Group won a public architecture award. The ''Big Pinkie'' office block, SAP Tower, formerly the Fay Richwhite tower, at 151 Queen St won an award for Peddle Thorp Aitken.

Fearon Hay Architects won for its Kauri Timber Building on Fanshawe St, Warren and Mahoney for work on the Mason Bros building in the Wynyard Quarter and for the stylish Quad 7 on Leonard Isitt Drive at Auckland Airport.

Continued below.

Related Content Kiwi dream quarter acre section is over, say architects Making double: Auckland properties selling for twice the CV Video Watch: First glimpse inside new $35m theatre reveals dramatic surprises

RTA Studio won for a Pollen St office.

Moller Architects, in association with BVN, won for the Wynyard Quarter's new ASB Waterfront Theatre on Halsey St, praised for having street level walls which peel back by day to engage with passing public yet able to transform into a lantern-lit theatre at night, and having technically competent backstage and support areas to enable high-quality productions.

Strachan Group Architects won for new commercial premises and picked up an award in the residential category.

Jasmax won for the AUT Manu Hira Building and Architectus for St Peter's College's Outhwaite Building.

Peddle Thorp won a heritage award for work on Britomart's Australis Nathan building. McKinney + Windeatt won for creating Amano, the nearby Britomart restaurant.

Harris Butt Architecture won a heritage award for alterations to the Waitangi Visitor Centre in the Bay of Islands.

Cheshire Architects won for Waiheke's Tantalus Estate.

Herbst Architects won for a Bethells Beach bach. Other housing awards went to Stachan Group Architects, Mercer & Mercer Architects, Fearon Hay Architects, Gerrard Hall Architects, Rosso Design, Glamuzina Architects and Paterson Architecture Collection, Vaughan McQuarrie, Patterson Architects, Guy Tarrant Architects, Dorrington Atcheson Architects, Bull O'Sullivan Architecture, Wendy Shacklock Architects, Matter, Ashton Mitchell, Stevens Lawson and Warren and Mahoney.

Parnell's Bishop Selwyn Chapel won Fearon Hay Architects a public architecture award: "Seamless in planning and structure, this pavilion with its floating, delicate gold ceiling appears to be held lightly against Charles Towle's existing brickwork cathedral, avoiding its touch," the jury noted.

Read full details of award winners here:

- NZ Herald