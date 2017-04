Malaysia Airlines has been left red-faced after a high profile mix-up of our major cities.

It last night proudly trumpeted the splendour of Mt Eden on Facebook, and talked of the vibrant suburb it's in.

Except, the airline said it was one of the finest cultural and natural sights of Christchurch, not Auckland.

The airline now appears to have taken the offending photo and statement off its social media page.

The Herald has sought comment from Malaysia Airlines.

- NZ Herald