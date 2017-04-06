$8.3m Bethlehem Shores clubhouse among record building consents

Building consents in Tauranga hit $77.2 million for March - a record for the month.

Commercial consents were also at record levels with the highest consent issued last month for a $8.3m clubhouse at Bethlehem Shores Retirement Village, which had another 30 new homes under construction and 64 in the pipeline.

Figures from Priority One revealed 251 consents were issued and it was the highest March value since its records began in 2003.

Priority One projects manager Annie Hill said the jump in commercial consents from 19 in March 2016 compared to 42 worth $23.3m last month was significant and showed an indicator of ''confidence in the business community''.

A village clubhouse and social centre with an indoor swimming pool at Bethlehem Shores Retirement Village was the biggest consent issued valued at $8.3m.

Meanwhile, the spike in residential building also reinforced Tauranga's popularity as a place to live and work, she said.

But it could come at a cost.

''While we are adding to our housing stock at record levels, one of the issues of a rapidly expanding property market is that house prices could increase to a degree that they are unaffordable to many of the people we would like to bring to the area.



''This would result in employers having difficulty employing both skilled and unskilled staff, causing their business to operate at less than maximum productivity.''

Chamber of Commerce chief executive Stan Gregec said it believed the current building boom would continue for some time yet.

''Tauranga is on a roll with new buildings and developments. Our members are positive and buoyant, and business goes on as usual. ''

Tauranga Master Builders Association president Johnny Calley said although the consent figures were still high the market had stabilised.

''Hopefully this time around we don't have the big boom and bust cycle so if it can hold for the short-to-medium term like they are indicating that would be good for the local economy. I think we will see those numbers level out a bit.''

Bethlehem Shores Retirement Village general manager Gary Curtis said its growth was unprecedented.

The first resident moved into stage one in July 2014 and currently 90 homes were occupied - with 30 under construction, he said.

The clubhouse would be the crown jewel of the village, he said and possibly the most elaborate in New Zealand.

''It is located on site to maximise a most outstanding view of the inner Tauranga Harbour, views sweeping from Omokoroa to the Mount with Mayor Island in the background.

''The clubhouse is over 3700sq m, and will feature a library, mini picture theatre, piano lounge, billiards room, dance floor, entertainment lounge, dining area, café, bar and mezzanine lounge area.

''It is supported by an attached health awareness facility incorporating an indoor swimming pool, consulting rooms, spa, gymnasium, hobby, aerobic and exercise rooms.''

In 2016 consent values for the Western Bay soared to more than $1 billion for the first time.