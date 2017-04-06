Cyclone Debbie damage to cliffs beneath $5.6m North Shore house

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

An owner of a prominent $5.6 million waterfront North Shore property is relaxed about clifftop erosion from ex-Cyclone Debbie and says it was all expected.



Doug Somers-Edgar and his wife, Anne, own a property in Sharon Rd in the Waiake/Browns Bay area, hit hard by the storms of the last few days.

Their house has featured in news reports after residents reported cliff cracks, three pohutakawa falling onto the beach and firefighters saying "truckloads" of cliff had fallen.

But Somers-Edgar said this morning there was utterly no risk to his place. Asked about the stability of cliffs beneath it, he said: "It's been crumbling for a few thousand years."

The infinity swimming pool, cantilevered over the edge to take full advantage of spectacular views across to the Hauraki Gulf and Rangitoto Island, was also completely fine, he said.

"The pool was built to take account of that. It's anchored back about 25m," he said.

Cliff erosion was also entirely anticipated and he was well aware of that.

"Engineers said they expected it to receded about one metre every 100 years. It's just what you would expect."

Asked if he was worried about his house, he said: "Hell no! The house was designed on the assumption that was going to happen."

Homes.co.nz lists the property as having a current market value of $5.6m.

Auckland Civil Defence and Emergency Management said bad weather and heavy rain had left parts of the city soggy, slippery and in clean-up mode.

Sharon Rd was one area of concern, it indicated.

"The council's structural engineers are satisfied the three properties above a cliff on Sharon Road in Browns Bay can remain occupied. The situation will continue to be monitored until the rain clears and the stretch of beach below (Browns Bay to Waiake Beach) remains closed for safety reasons," a statement said.

Somers-Edgar's Money Managers business was prominent last decade. He founded that in 1985.

