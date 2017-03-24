Former Farmers boss killed in crash

Former farmers boss Rod McDermott died after a car and truck collided on Welcome Bay Rd on Wednesday.

The collision took place half way between Reid Rd and Kairua Rd about 2.50pm.

Farmers staff were notified of his death yesterday, a person associated with the company told the Herald.

McDermott stepped down from Farmers in October 2016 after 25 years at the business. He was at the helm of the retailer when it celebrated its 100th anniversary and during the $5 million refit of their Queen St flagship.

A section of Welcome Bay Rd was closed for at least two hours while emergency services worked to clear the scene.

Police put in place diversions at Kairua Rd and Te Puke Highway.

Sergeant Wayne Hunter said Dermott's car, travelling from Welcome Bay, had crossed the centre line and collided with a truck coming in the opposite direction.

The Serious Crash Unit was investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, he said.

The truck driver was uninjured.

After the crash, resident Sharmila Ngawharau expressed concern about the state of the road.

"They did fix some of the potholes, but the road is terrible in some spots. And in places where the potholes have been filled, it's on an angle, so there is still a dip from the road to the edge."

Another resident, Rachel Blennerhassett, said a roundabout was needed near the Kairua Rd intersection to slow traffic.

The speed limit for most of rural Welcome Bay was 60km/h, but the crash happened in an 80km/h zone.

"I've seen many cars ahead of me only slowing and giving way and not actually stopping at places like the Kairua and Welcome Bay intersection; more accidents are waiting to happen sadly."

Head of Western Bay of Plenty road policing Senior Sergeant Ian Campion said it was the second death on Western Bay of Plenty roads this year.

The first involved a pedestrian being hit by a car on February 15.

Nineteen people were killed on Western Bay roads in 2016 - the highest road toll in the area in 13 years.

- NZ Herald