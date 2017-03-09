5:01am Thu 9 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…
Anne Gibson
Property editor of the NZ Herald

Sneak peek inside Auckland's priciest house for sale

Want to know what it's like inside one of New Zealand's most lavish residences, said to be the most expensive to hit Auckland's market so far this year?

Take a tour of this Herne Bay villa owned by business couple Geoff and Justine Ross, being marketed by Graham Wall with a potential price tag of $20 million-plus.

The Ross family bought the house from the Sultan of Brunei some years ago but have spent around $4m doing it up in a style Justine Ross described on the weekend as "shabby chic with modernist undertones."

Wall said the stately 1910 villa is the most expensive Auckland house listed this year.

The two-level weatherboard home at 8 Wairangi St last sold for $8.4m in June 2008.

The house has a distinctive interior decor with vivid wall colours, purple carpet, bespoke joinery, a stuffed peacock perched in the games room and many wall-mounted game trophies shot by the family.

- NZ Herald

Read more by Anne Gibson

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 09 Mar 2017 05:01:58 Processing Time: 1043ms