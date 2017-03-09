Sneak peek inside Auckland's priciest house for sale

Want to know what it's like inside one of New Zealand's most lavish residences, said to be the most expensive to hit Auckland's market so far this year?

Take a tour of this Herne Bay villa owned by business couple Geoff and Justine Ross, being marketed by Graham Wall with a potential price tag of $20 million-plus.

The Ross family bought the house from the Sultan of Brunei some years ago but have spent around $4m doing it up in a style Justine Ross described on the weekend as "shabby chic with modernist undertones."

Wall said the stately 1910 villa is the most expensive Auckland house listed this year.

The two-level weatherboard home at 8 Wairangi St last sold for $8.4m in June 2008.

The house has a distinctive interior decor with vivid wall colours, purple carpet, bespoke joinery, a stuffed peacock perched in the games room and many wall-mounted game trophies shot by the family.

