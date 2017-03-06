Protest over Cadbury factory closure

Dunedin residents against the proposed closure of the Cadbury factory will have a chance to express their opposition at a protest on Saturday morning.

Last month Mondelez International, the owner of Cadbury, said the factory would close next year, leaving about 400 people without jobs.

Save Cadbury Community Action Group chairman Don Pryde said the protest in the Octagon from 11am would show Mondelez "we are not letting go without a fight''.

"To date the Dunedin community has not been able to express its anger and dismay over the plans by Mondelez to shut this factory down," he said.

"This is a chance for people to have their voices heard."

The planned protest was welcomed by the factory workers' union, E tū.

"To date the community has not had a forum to express its support for Cadbury and this will be the perfect opportunity," said union spokesman Neville Donaldson.

"If people care about Cadbury, they should seize this chance to make their voices heard, and express their anger and frustration at Mondelez for this misguided proposal."

The union had been in talks with Mondelez about their proposal, however, the company had shown "little interest in working through the issues or any concerns about the effect on staff", Donaldson said.

"A strong show of opposition on Saturday to its plans for Cadbury may persuade them it's time to take the consultation process seriously and reconsider."

- Additional reporting NZ Herald

- Otago Daily Times